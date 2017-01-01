Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,934,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,015,000 after buying an additional 2,178,258 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 211.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,853,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after buying an additional 1,257,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 1,155,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $15,537,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) opened at 12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business earned $853.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc, formerly Darling International Inc, is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The Company offers a range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

