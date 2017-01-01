Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 216,835 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 223.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh Corporation were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Oshkosh Corporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,667,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,373,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 218,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the third quarter worth $291,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) opened at 64.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.79. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corporation from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corporation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director Richard G. Sim sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $90,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,858.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

