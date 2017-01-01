Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 83.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after buying an additional 277,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $904,000.

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,067 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company earned $261.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.38 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Inc will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded FirstCash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Mexico. The Company’s primary business is the operation of pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property. Its pawn stores generate retail sales from the merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures and over-the-counter purchases from customers.

