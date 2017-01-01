TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,261 Vascular Solutions, Inc. (VASC)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:VASC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VASC. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vascular Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Vascular Solutions by 129.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vascular Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vascular Solutions by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:VASC) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 215,574 shares. Vascular Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $983.60 million, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. Vascular Solutions had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 7.57%. Vascular Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Solutions, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VASC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vascular Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 target price on Vascular Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Feltl & Co. lowered Vascular Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Vascular Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other Vascular Solutions news, VP Chad Kugler sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $102,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vascular Solutions

Vascular Solutions, Inc is a medical device company focused on bringing clinically advanced solutions to the market for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The Company’s product line consists of devices and services that are sold to interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, electrophysiologists and vein practices around the world.

