Synergy Resources Corp (SYRG) Stake Held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC maintained its position in Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synergy Resources Corp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synergy Resources Corp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Synergy Resources Corp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period.

Shares of Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,623 shares. Synergy Resources Corp has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company earned $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synergy Resources Corp will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/synergy-resources-corp-syrg-stake-held-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc/1137653.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Synergy Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Synergy Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synergy Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synergy Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets began coverage on Synergy Resources Corp in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

In other Synergy Resources Corp news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 49,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 489,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,202. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Kelly bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,955.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Synergy Resources Corp

Synergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:SYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.