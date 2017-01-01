Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 170.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 4,219,374 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.7% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,080,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 27,841,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,816,000 after buying an additional 3,336,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded up 0.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,559 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.07. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

