Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co accounts for approximately 4.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,636,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,618,000 after buying an additional 4,692,609 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,072,000 after buying an additional 2,768,188 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,922,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.53.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Compass Point began coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

