State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 411.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,671,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 2,149,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 36.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 1,518,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,002,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,034,000 after buying an additional 472,609 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 94.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 823,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 399,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) traded down 1.42% on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,537 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $771 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.02 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a specialty materials and components producer. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components and Flat Rolled Products. ATI’s products include titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys and specialty steels, precision forgings, castings and machined components, zirconium and related alloys, precision and engineered stainless steel strip, and grain-oriented electrical steel.

