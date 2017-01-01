State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4,500,000 Position in ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (MYCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MYCC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ClubCorp Holdings were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYCC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClubCorp Holdings during the second quarter valued at $150,000. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in ClubCorp Holdings during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MYCC) traded down 1.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,683 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $940.13 million.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYCC. Jefferies Group set a $27.00 target price on ClubCorp Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClubCorp Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a report on Friday, September 9th. Imperial Capital raised ClubCorp Holdings from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on ClubCorp Holdings from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About ClubCorp Holdings

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc is a membership-based leisure company. The Company is the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company’s segments include Golf and Country Clubs; Business, Sports and Alumni Clubs, and Other. The Company’s Golf and country club operations consist of private country clubs, golf clubs and public golf facilities.

