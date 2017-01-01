Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stake Maintained by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems held its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern Copper Corporation were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper Corporation during the second quarter worth $103,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Southern Copper Corporation by 3,954.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Southern Copper Corporation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Southern Copper Corporation during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,174 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.71. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Southern Copper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern Copper Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Southern Copper Corporation Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper, molybdenum, zinc and silver. It operates through three segments: Peruvian operations, which include the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant industrial railroad and port facilities that service both mines; Mexican open-pit operations, which include the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant and a copper rod plant and support facilities that service both mines, and Mexican underground mining operations, which include over five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, silver and gold, a coal mine that produces coal and coke, and a zinc refinery.

