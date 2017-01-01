Short Interest in Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Increases By 0.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,317,059 shares, an increase of 0.6% from the November 30th total of 7,274,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,209 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.80 price target on Nobilis Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nobilis Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) opened at 2.10 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $161.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company earned $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 486,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 74.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 258,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Nobilis Health Corp Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

