Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Increases By 111.5%

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,857,958 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the November 30th total of 1,351,099 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at 8.92 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Separately, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an externally managed and advised apartment real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and operates a portfolio of garden style and mid-rise apartment communities in the Southeastern United States.

