Short Interest in Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Increases By 15.7%

Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,406,633 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 35,786,060 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,914,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) opened at 75.32 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $78.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

