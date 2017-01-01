Short Interest in AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (ADK) Declines By 4.2%

AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,503 shares, a drop of 4.2% from the November 30th total of 554,587 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AdCare Health Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AdCare Health Systems by 256.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 125,719 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdCare Health Systems by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AdCare Health Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 768,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the period.

AdCare Health Systems (NYSE:ADK) opened at 1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The stock’s market cap is $28.48 million. AdCare Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

AdCare Health Systems Company Profile

AdCare Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a self-managed real estate investment company that invests in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The Company’s business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

