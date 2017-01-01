Sei Investments Co. Has $1,588,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 8.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 42.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord during the second quarter worth $370,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,458 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.05.

About Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

