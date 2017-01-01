Sei Investments Co. Has $1,492,000 Stake in UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of UMB Financial Corporation worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 0.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 207,451 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3822.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sei Investments Co. Has $1,492,000 Stake in UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/sei-investments-co-has-1492000-stake-in-umb-financial-corporation-umbf/1137525.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. cut UMB Financial Corporation to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $89,166.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.