Sector Gamma AS Buys 436,390 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 436,390 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 6.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $73,663,000 after buying an additional 95,705 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 192,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 117,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2,586.3% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 463,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 446,343 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $45.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sector Gamma AS Buys 436,390 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/sector-gamma-as-buys-436390-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt/1137345.html.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,117.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $200,124.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,411.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.