Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,238,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,301,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 92,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $207,239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. 717,457 shares of the stock were exchanged. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.6152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

