Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 95.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,340 shares. Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Sunday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $166,315.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

