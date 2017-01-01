Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (RHNO) Given $5.40 Average Price Target by Analysts

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:RHNO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. an industry rank of 23 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:RHNO) opened at 4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.76 million. Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Rhino Resource Partners, L.P.

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States.

