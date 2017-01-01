Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Maintains Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 38.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 9.6% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 347,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 8.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. 2,465,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr cut shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

In other news, Director John H. Forsgren acquired 1,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at $90,637. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho acquired 14,850 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

