Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 115,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Biogen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2,223.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 127,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Biogen by 203.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 55,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 1.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $283.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,153 shares. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.75. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.20 and its 200-day moving average is $290.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post $20.21 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $343.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

In related news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $118,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

