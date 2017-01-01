Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 3,351 Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,047,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,280,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,280,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,373,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,636,000 after buying an additional 168,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,855,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,287,000 after buying an additional 210,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,170,000 after buying an additional 81,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded down 0.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,911 shares. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. Lamar Advertising Company had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Lamar Advertising Company’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamar Advertising Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

