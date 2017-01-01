Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 471.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 86,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) traded down 5.57% on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,900 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The stock’s market cap is $593.74 million. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is engaged in providing financing alternatives to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other precious metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

