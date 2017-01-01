Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Position Raised by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers Corporation were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Regency Centers Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,054 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $85.35.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Regency Centers Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Regency Centers Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair bought 1,486 shares of Regency Centers Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $99,443.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,301.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

