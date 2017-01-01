Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WARNING: “Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/raymond-james-financial-inc-rjf-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts/1137325.html.

Shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) opened at 69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. Raymond James Financial has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company earned $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $84,758.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $659,806.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,911,205.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 52.1% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 305,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, is a financial services company providing private client, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates in five reportable segments: Private Client Group; Capital Markets; Asset Management; RJ Bank, and the Other Segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.