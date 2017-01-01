Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1,555,000 Position in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,676,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,191,786,000 after buying an additional 3,866,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,728,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,562,156,000 after buying an additional 2,690,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,214,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,213,000 after buying an additional 663,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Boeing Company (The) by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,638,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $342,693,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boeing Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $316,346,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded down 0.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. 2,028,432 shares of the company traded hands. Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $160.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $23.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 126.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Company will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/rathbone-brothers-plc-has-1555000-position-in-boeing-company-the-ba/1137521.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $28,599,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.