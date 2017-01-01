Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised Radware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) opened at 14.58 on Tuesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $637.90 million.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Radware had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post $0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radware by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radware by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 17.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

