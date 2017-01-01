Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical Company (The) were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOW. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) traded down 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,569 shares. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business earned $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

DOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dow Chemical Company (The) from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

