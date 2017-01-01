QAD Inc. (QADB) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark Co. in a research report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands. QAD has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of QAD worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

