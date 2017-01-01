Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 54.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises approximately 7.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth $112,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the second quarter worth $122,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 259.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at 84.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In other news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

