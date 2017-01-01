Premier, Inc. (PINC) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $51,574,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $20,441,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 183.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 524,271 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $10,407,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 65.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 211,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) opened at 30.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.49. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Premier had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/premier-inc-pinc-stake-increased-by-teachers-advisors-llc/1137393.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Bank of America Corporation lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.