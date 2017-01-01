Preferred Bank (PFBC) Given $52.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $52.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Preferred Bank an industry rank of 20 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,042.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) opened at 52.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.09. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank, which offers financial services to individuals and companies in Southern California. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and individuals.

