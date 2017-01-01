PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 690 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 33.6% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,467,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 888.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares during the period.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) traded down 0.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. 266,482 shares of the stock traded hands. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $141.88. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post $5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WCG. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In related news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $386,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

