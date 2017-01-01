Peak Asset Management LLC Has $8,431,000 Stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Walt Disney Company (The) makes up 3.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 13.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 6.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 6,983,340 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.25 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $259,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

