Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Short Interest Update

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,746,868 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 7,583,017 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,711,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John D. Buck acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,475.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 425.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 45.6% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Off Wall Street reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) opened at 41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.65%.

Patterson Companies, Inc is a distributor serving the dental, veterinary and rehabilitation supply markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental supply, veterinary supply and rehabilitation supply. The dental supply segment provides a range of consumable dental products, clinical and laboratory equipment, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions and other dental healthcare providers across North America.

