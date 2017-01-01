Panera Bread Company (PNRA) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Panera Bread Company were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 985.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,821,000 after buying an additional 371,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 2,177.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 367,750 shares during the last quarter. Conatus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter worth approximately $76,922,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Panera Bread Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,772,000 after buying an additional 286,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded down 1.37% on Friday, reaching $205.09. The company had a trading volume of 269,390 shares. Panera Bread Company has a 1-year low of $178.99 and a 1-year high of $224.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread Company had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company earned $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Panera Bread Company will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNRA shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Panera Bread Company from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vetr downgraded Panera Bread Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Panera Bread Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Panera Bread Company in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Panera Bread Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.04.

In other news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of Panera Bread Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $37,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Panera Bread Company

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

