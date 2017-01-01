Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Stake Increased by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 569.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 3.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 895,044 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $76.75.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

