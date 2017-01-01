Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oracle Corporation comprises 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 404,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Oracle Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 178,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 0.62% on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820,188 shares. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.19. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.33 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $153,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,278.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

