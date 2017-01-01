Opus Bank (OPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,966 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 503,254 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Opus Bank by 2,301.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 1,022,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Opus Bank by 369.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,144,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 900,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Opus Bank by 1,502.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 569,523 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Opus Bank by 41.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 954,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 279,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Opus Bank by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 474,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) opened at 30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.10. Opus Bank has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Opus Bank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a California-chartered commercial bank. The Company provides relationship-based banking products, services and solutions to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and individuals. It is organized into four lines of business: commercial banking operations, which is referred to as Commercial Bank; retail banking operations, which is referred to as Retail Bank; merchant banking operations, which is referred to as Merchant Bank and correspondent banking operations, which is referred to as Correspondent Bank.

