Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,873 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $45,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 512.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 115.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $96,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $1,826,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,119,787.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

