OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $123,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.43% on Friday, hitting $71.23. 5,631,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Medtronic PLC’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic PLC from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

