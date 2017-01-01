Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Northwest Pipe Company worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the third quarter worth $144,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the second quarter worth $156,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the second quarter worth $169,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Northwest Pipe Company during the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) traded down 2.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 105,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $165.33 million. Northwest Pipe Company has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

