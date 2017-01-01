J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Stein now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/northcoast-research-analysts-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-j-c-penney-company-inc-holding-company-jcp/1137293.html.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.53 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr upgraded J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.35 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) opened at 8.31 on Friday. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion.

In other J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $361,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/northcoast-research-analysts-reduce-earnings-estimates-for-j-c-penney-company-inc-holding-company-jcp/1137293.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,051 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,071 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 68.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

Receive News & Ratings for J.C. Penney Company Inc. Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.C. Penney Company Inc. Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.