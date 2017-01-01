Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded down 0.75% on Friday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,133 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.32. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In other news, insider Daniel F. Little sold 12,770 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $676,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 42,847 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,570,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 123 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 215 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

