Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,120,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,551,000 after buying an additional 149,369 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,766,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 6.4% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.22. The company had a trading volume of 163,086 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.27 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.30. The business earned $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 30.02%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post $6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RenaissanceRe Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.68.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $357,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,973,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services. The Company’s core products include property catastrophe reinsurance and specialty reinsurance risks. The Company’s segments include Catastrophe Reinsurance, Specialty Reinsurance and Lloyd’s. Catastrophe Reinsurance includes catastrophe reinsurance and certain property catastrophe joint ventures managed by the Company’s ventures unit.

