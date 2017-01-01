Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial Holdings were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 20.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 673.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the second quarter valued at $444,000.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded up 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 1,262,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

