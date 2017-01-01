Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Greenhill & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Greenhill & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 218,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $810.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co.’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and advisory services on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments.

