Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lsb Industries worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lsb Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lsb Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lsb Industries by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 486,865 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Lsb Industries by 432.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Lsb Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded down 6.44% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 469,554 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 4.35. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.69. The company earned $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Lsb Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post ($4.48) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-lsb-industries-inc-lxu/1137677.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company engaged in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments are Chemical Business, Climate Control Business and Other. Its Chemical Business segment manufactures and sells nitrogen-based chemical products for the agricultural, industrial and mining markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.