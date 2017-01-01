Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Position in Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 6.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Financial Engines by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded down 1.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 149,233 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 1.91. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Financial Engines’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Lewis Antone, Jr. sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly O’donnell sold 9,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $357,959.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $545,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

